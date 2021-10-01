Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.40 Billion Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,979,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,599 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.4% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,399,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 19,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 131.0% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 23,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 217,239 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.15. The company had a trading volume of 419,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,306,023. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.