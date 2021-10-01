Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $2.19 Billion Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 290,090 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up about 0.7% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.96% of Intel worth $2,185,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Intel by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 233,651 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $14,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 136,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Intel by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 34,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $53.42. The company had a trading volume of 465,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,873,932. The firm has a market cap of $216.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.65.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.