Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 28,261 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,029,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,261 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Linde were worth $586,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Linde by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,842,861,000 after acquiring an additional 75,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Linde by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,165,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,847,859,000 after acquiring an additional 39,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,234,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,479,000 after acquiring an additional 159,634 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 12.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,454,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,528,151,000 after acquiring an additional 617,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 14.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,347,694,000 after acquiring an additional 602,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $294.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,041. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $214.14 and a 12-month high of $317.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $308.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $152.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LIN. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.36.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

