Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,598,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 833,788 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 0.3% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.64% of Morgan Stanley worth $1,063,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MS traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.55. 266,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,125,075. The company has a market cap of $179.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $46.42 and a 52-week high of $105.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In other news, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,430 shares of company stock worth $2,370,902 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 price objective on Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.95.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

