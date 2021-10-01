Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 41,782 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,337,380 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 41,782 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in FedEx were worth $697,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 125.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 103.1% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.56. 64,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,281. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $263.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.20. The stock has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.22. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $219.03 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.08.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.