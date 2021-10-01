Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 572,807 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,216,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 572,807 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.46% of Medtronic worth $771,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $44,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 9.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,580 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $46,939,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in Medtronic by 5.1% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 2.5% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 85,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,775 shares of company stock worth $12,685,433. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.32. The stock had a trading volume of 73,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,349,029. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $98.94 and a 52 week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $169.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.61.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

