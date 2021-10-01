DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Short Interest Down 66.3% in September

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decline of 66.3% from the August 31st total of 80,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 414,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DNB Bank ASA stock opened at $22.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. DNB Bank ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.39.

Get DNB Bank ASA alerts:

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. SEB Equities raised DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 224.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays raised DNB Bank ASA to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from 161.00 to 167.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of DNB Bank ASA to a “buy” rating and set a 206.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.