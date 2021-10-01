DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Receives $313.37 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $313.37.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOCU. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of DOCU stock traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $255.00. The stock had a trading volume of 29,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,632. DocuSign has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $314.76. The firm has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a PE ratio of -299.34 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total transaction of $3,570,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,951,426 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

