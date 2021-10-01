Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Domino’s Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Dominos Pizza. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. Domino’s Pizza Group plc is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom. “

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DPUKY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered Domino’s Pizza Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $12.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza Group Plc owns, operates and franchises pizza stores in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Luxembourg. The company was founded by Thomas Stephen Monaghan in 1960 and is headquartered in West Ashland, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Domino’s Pizza Group (DPUKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.