DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DouYu International Holdings Limited provides a game-centric live streaming platform primarily in China. The company operates its platform on both PC and mobile apps. DouYu International Holdings Limited is headquartered in Wuhan, China. “

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on DouYu International in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DouYu International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.03.

DOYU opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 0.76. DouYu International has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DouYu International will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 122,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 20,745 shares during the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC purchased a new position in shares of DouYu International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,837,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of DouYu International by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,293,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,745 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,539,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DouYu International by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,612,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 437,181 shares during the period. 28.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DouYu International Holdings Ltd. develops and operates game-centric live streaming platform in China, both on personal computer and mobile apps. The company was founded by Shaojie Chen and Wenming Zhang on April 3, 2014 and is headquartered in Wuhan, China.

