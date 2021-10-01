Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) traded up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $83.91 and last traded at $83.10. 4,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,983,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.41.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Doximity from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Doximity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.75.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.90.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $72.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Joseph B. Kleine sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $15,154,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anna Bryson sold 23,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,751,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Doximity during the 2nd quarter valued at $128,637,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth $3,170,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth $59,066,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth $5,820,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth $55,515,000. Institutional investors own 13.04% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

