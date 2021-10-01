Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Timothy H. Young Sells 9,624 Shares

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $302,289.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

DBX opened at $29.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average is $29.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of -69.57 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 108.39% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 8.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its stake in Dropbox by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 23,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 286.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 2.6% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DBX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

