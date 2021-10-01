DRW Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 371 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,772,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 206.3% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 160,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,272,000 after purchasing an additional 108,322 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 98.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 192,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,487,000 after purchasing an additional 95,552 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 313.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 122,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,947,000 after purchasing an additional 92,682 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,785,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $4.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $834.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,748. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $900.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $858.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $559.18 and a one year high of $959.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,001.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $944.00 to $1,017.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $953.31.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

