DRW Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,223,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,268,000 after acquiring an additional 413,102 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 281.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

LBRDK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.67.

NASDAQ LBRDK traded up $1.09 on Friday, hitting $173.79. 1,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.26 and a beta of 1.01. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52-week low of $135.52 and a 52-week high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.