DRW Securities LLC Buys New Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,027 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.40, for a total value of $1,637,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,858.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $399.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $3.93 on Friday, hitting $445.42. 5,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,262,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $449.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $402.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $470.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

