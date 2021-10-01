DRW Securities LLC Has $208,000 Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

DRW Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 38.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Align Technology by 2,495.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,991,000 after acquiring an additional 23,854 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $998,744,000 after buying an additional 69,980 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Align Technology by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 103,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,092,000 after acquiring an additional 39,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,781,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,687,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,600,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,459,858. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $8.19 on Friday, reaching $657.24. 2,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,339. The company has a fifty day moving average of $697.24 and a 200-day moving average of $625.65. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $310.03 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.79, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.26 million. Equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALGN shares. Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

