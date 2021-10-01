DRW Securities LLC Invests $299,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 170.6% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 111.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPGI stock traded down $2.79 on Friday, reaching $422.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,712. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $456.63. The company has a market capitalization of $101.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $439.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $403.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.10.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

