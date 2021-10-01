DRW Securities LLC Invests $527,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,246,577,000 after purchasing an additional 986,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,979,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,012,758,000 after buying an additional 466,188 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,259,000 after buying an additional 2,218,722 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,663,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,281,402,000 after purchasing an additional 463,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,717,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,099,483,000 after purchasing an additional 19,704 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.05. 16,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,209,301. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $176.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.31. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $140.84 and a 12 month high of $200.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Summit Insights downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

