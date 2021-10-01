DRW Securities LLC Takes $220,000 Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 437,365 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,191,000 after purchasing an additional 47,752 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,220,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,387,000 after purchasing an additional 83,615 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 906,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,630,000 after purchasing an additional 49,461 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $9.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $612.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,550. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $382.68 and a 12-month high of $706.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $675.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $600.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.12, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The firm had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Guggenheim lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

In related news, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

