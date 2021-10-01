DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Reaches $1.20 on Top Exchanges

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the dollar. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $5.12 million and approximately $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00053843 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00024104 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00006555 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002331 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

