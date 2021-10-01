Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $21.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Dun & Bradstreet traded as low as $16.63 and last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 1416735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.98.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DNB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 109,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,567.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,618,825.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 66,120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $520.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.61 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile (NYSE:DNB)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

