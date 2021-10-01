Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG) Plans Dividend of GBX 3

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
DIG stock opened at GBX 318.80 ($4.17) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 324.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 314.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. The stock has a market cap of £472.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.67. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 238.96 ($3.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 340 ($4.44).
About Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust
