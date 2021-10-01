Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG) Plans Dividend of GBX 3

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

DIG stock opened at GBX 318.80 ($4.17) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 324.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 314.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. The stock has a market cap of £472.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.67. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 238.96 ($3.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 340 ($4.44).

Get Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust alerts:

About Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.