Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $837.30 Million

Brokerages expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to post sales of $837.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $810.30 million and the highest is $872.20 million. Dycom Industries reported sales of $810.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year sales of $3.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.17 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dycom Industries.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 247.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

DY stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.42. 2,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,922. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $50.53 and a twelve month high of $101.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 1.60.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dycom Industries (DY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.