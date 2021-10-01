Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 125.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,552 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DY. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,130,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,223,000 after acquiring an additional 574,190 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth $27,017,000. Peconic Partners LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 727,665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,564,000 after acquiring an additional 220,660 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 165.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,766,000 after acquiring an additional 166,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 765,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,021,000 after acquiring an additional 129,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DY opened at $71.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 1.60. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.53 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DY shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

