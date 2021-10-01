Dynamite (DYNMT) Price Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Dynamite has a market cap of $176,431.41 and $123,890.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamite coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000976 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.83 or 0.00645661 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 50.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000093 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001167 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.62 or 0.00946001 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 733,339 coins and its circulating supply is 382,733 coins. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip . Dynamite’s official website is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Buying and Selling Dynamite

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

