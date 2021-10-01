Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Dynavax Technologies stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.84. 185,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,374,302. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average of $11.10. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $20.96.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $52.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.04 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $24,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,408,268 shares of company stock valued at $58,580,545 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 19.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 75,987 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.