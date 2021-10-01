Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
Dynavax Technologies stock traded down $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.84. 185,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,374,302. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average of $11.10. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.58 and a 12 month high of $20.96.
In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $24,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,408,268 shares of company stock valued at $58,580,545 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 19.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 75,987 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 102,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dynavax Technologies by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.
About Dynavax Technologies
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
