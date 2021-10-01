Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Eagle Bancorp has a payout ratio of 20.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eagle Bancorp to earn $4.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $57.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.04 and a 200-day moving average of $55.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Eagle Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $59.32.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $95.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.95 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 13.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,270 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.39% of Eagle Bancorp worth $7,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

