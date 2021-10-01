Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to report earnings of $2.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.21. Eagle Materials posted earnings of $2.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year earnings of $8.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $9.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.67 to $10.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.36 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXP. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.13.

In other news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $352,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $1,706,878.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,948,885.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,148 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 501.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXP opened at $131.16 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $82.88 and a twelve month high of $160.18. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.