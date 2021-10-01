Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to report earnings of $2.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.21. Eagle Materials posted earnings of $2.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year earnings of $8.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $9.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.67 to $10.69. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. The business had revenue of $475.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.36 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXP. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.13.

In other news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $352,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $1,706,878.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,948,885.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,148 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 501.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXP opened at $131.16 on Tuesday. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $82.88 and a twelve month high of $160.18. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.58%.

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

