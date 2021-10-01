Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Earthstone Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented independent energy company engaged in developing and operating oil and gas properties. The Company’s primary assets are located in the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. “

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ESTE. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a C$10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Earthstone Energy has a one year low of $2.41 and a one year high of $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.53 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.91.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.37 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter valued at $94,652,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 31.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,191,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after acquiring an additional 285,512 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 24.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,119,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 217,897 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 16.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after acquiring an additional 177,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,266,000. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Earthstone Energy (ESTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.