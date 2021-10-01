eCash (XEC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $564.16 Million

eCash (CURRENCY:XEC) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 1st. One eCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, eCash has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. eCash has a total market capitalization of $4.77 billion and approximately $564.16 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get eCash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00067270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.98 or 0.00106544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.04 or 0.00148453 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,739.88 or 0.99763454 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.29 or 0.06788041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002547 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $346.37 or 0.00723814 BTC.

eCash Profile

eCash’s total supply is 18,858,729,673,313 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc . The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

Buying and Selling eCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.