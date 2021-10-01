Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Trading Up 7.8%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) was up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.90 and last traded at $17.90. Approximately 851 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 160,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.60.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.96.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 26,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $497,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $208,765.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,290 shares of company stock worth $905,977 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWTX. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

