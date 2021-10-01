EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Receives $22.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.88.

EDRVF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.86 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Societe Generale lowered EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.90 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, assumed coverage on EDP Renováveis in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:EDRVF opened at $25.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.61. EDP Renováveis has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

