Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) will post $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the lowest is $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences posted sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year sales of $5.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $6.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Shares of EW stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $112.28. 4,396,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,138. The company has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.63 and a 200-day moving average of $102.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $123.27.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $677,672.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,113.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,600,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,080 shares of company stock valued at $14,692,201. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.