Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) will post $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Edwards Lifesciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the lowest is $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences posted sales of $1.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will report full-year sales of $5.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $6.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Edwards Lifesciences.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

Shares of EW stock traded down $0.93 on Friday, reaching $112.28. 4,396,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,138. The company has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.63 and a 200-day moving average of $102.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Edwards Lifesciences has a one year low of $70.92 and a one year high of $123.27.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $677,672.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 104,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,139,113.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,600,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,080 shares of company stock valued at $14,692,201. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

