Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 7,800.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:EGTYF opened at $0.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29. Eguana Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.48.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Eguana Technologies from C$0.90 to C$0.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Eguana Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures power electronics for residential and commercial energy storage systems. It offers power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic and battery applications in Europe and North America. The company was founded by Michael A. Carten, David Anthony Carten, Jon Dogterom and Brent Harris on November 4, 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

