Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) Earns Buy Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Eiffage (OTCMKTS:EFGSY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Eiffage in a report on Friday, August 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.85.

OTCMKTS EFGSY opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. Eiffage has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.27.

Eiffage SA is a holding company, which engages in the concessions and public-private partnerships, construction and public works. The company was founded on June 12, 1920 and is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay, France.

