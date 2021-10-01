Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.26. Electronic Arts posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 303.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year earnings of $6.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $7.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $8.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

EA stock opened at $142.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 61.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.30. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total transaction of $475,404.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,658,802.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,759,218 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at about $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $471,005,000 after buying an additional 3,238,833 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 87.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,399,789 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $324,855,000 after buying an additional 1,116,941 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 176.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,725,164 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $233,535,000 after buying an additional 1,101,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 186.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 909,165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,074,000 after purchasing an additional 592,196 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

