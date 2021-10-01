Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 318,900 shares, a growth of 1,292.6% from the August 31st total of 22,900 shares. Approximately 19.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 937,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

EEIQ opened at $4.11 on Friday. Elite Education Group International has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $35.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.62.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Elite Education Group International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Elite Education Group International as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Elite Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides study abroad and post-study services to Chinese students in the United States. It offers international English proficiency test counseling, registration, and test placement services for students with no or poor language skills; admission application services; visa counseling and guidance services; logistical and organizational support for the student applicants prior their departure to the educational institutions; pick-up and welcome services; and dormitory services, as well as catering, academic guidance, internship, and shuttle bus services.

