eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Major Shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc Sells 5,942 Shares

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 5,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $14,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Stillwater Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 938 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $2,241.82.

On Thursday, September 16th, Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 38,550 shares of eMagin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $98,688.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN opened at $2.26 on Friday. eMagin Co. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $5.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $163.86 million, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.60.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). eMagin had a negative return on equity of 52.28% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. The business had revenue of $6.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that eMagin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eMagin by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of eMagin by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the period. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

