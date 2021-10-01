Eminer Market Cap Hits $6.04 Million (EM)

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One Eminer coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Eminer has a total market capitalization of $6.04 million and $588,478.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Eminer has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00054851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $56.16 or 0.00117928 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00011504 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.72 or 0.00182116 BTC.

Eminer Profile

Eminer (CRYPTO:EM) is a coin. Its launch date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . Eminer’s official message board is medium.com/@EM29172525

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Eminer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eminer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

