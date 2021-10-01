Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$54.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.02% from the company’s previous close.

ENB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$55.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.18.

Enbridge stock opened at C$50.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$48.35. The stock has a market cap of C$102.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$35.80 and a 12-month high of C$51.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$10.95 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge will post 3.1400001 EPS for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

