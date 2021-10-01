Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Encore Wire Corporation is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable. The Company is a significant supplier of both residential wire for interior electrical wiring in homes, apartments and manufactured housing, as well as building wire for electrical distribution in commercial and industrial buildings. “

NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $94.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.64 and a 200-day moving average of $78.57. Encore Wire has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $102.23.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. The company had revenue of $744.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.52 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business’s revenue was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 15.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 26.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 3,691.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

