Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of GBP 1.61-1.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of GBP 608-615 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $568.40 million.Endava also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.220-$2.305 EPS.

DAVA stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.95. The stock had a trading volume of 556 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,280. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 130.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.89. Endava has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $143.50.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. Endava had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DAVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Endava from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endava from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Endava currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.33.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

