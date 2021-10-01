Endor Protocol (EDR) Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last Week

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Endor Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $3.47 million and $109,357.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.66 or 0.00366988 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001595 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000841 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001335 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00058501 BTC.

Endor Protocol Coin Profile

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

