EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $800.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) will post $800.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnerSys’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $799.00 million to $802.00 million. EnerSys posted sales of $708.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full year sales of $3.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $814.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.10 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. BTIG Research raised EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of NYSE ENS traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.63. 2,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,780. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $66.38 and a 12-month high of $104.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.59%.

In other EnerSys news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $379,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,981.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $603,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,015,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENS. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in EnerSys during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 389.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

