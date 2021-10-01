Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, a decline of 91.4% from the August 31st total of 731,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of ESVIF remained flat at $$1.45 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,812. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $2.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27.

ESVIF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.30 to C$2.10 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$1.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.65 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ensign Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.02.

Ensign Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its services include drilling, directional drilling, and well servicing. The company was founded on March 31, 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

