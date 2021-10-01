Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.15-6.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.36. Entergy also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.80-6.10 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETR. Citigroup lifted their price target on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Entergy from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.57.

Shares of Entergy stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Entergy has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.01. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 67.14%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Entergy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 94,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Entergy worth $73,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

