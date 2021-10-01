Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.11. Envela shares last traded at $3.95, with a volume of 24,163 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Envela from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Envela in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.01 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.16.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Envela had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $33.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that Envela Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envela by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Envela by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 54,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Envela during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Envela during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Envela during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

