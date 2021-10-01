Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $386,000 Position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,113 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 366,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 32,944.8% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 332,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 331,095 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 596,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 28,686 shares during the period. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.06. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $867.59 million during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 13.59%.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

