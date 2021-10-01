Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $422,000 Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter worth approximately $9,052,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2,451.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter worth $4,682,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HSII shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $871.58 million, a PE ratio of 63.76 and a beta of 0.86. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.12 and a 12-month high of $46.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.42.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $259.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.86 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

In related news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,233 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $231,507.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $267,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,013 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.