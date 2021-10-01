Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $438,000 Position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baozun were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the first quarter worth $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Baozun during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Baozun in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Baozun during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Baozun by 317.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 57.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BZUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Baozun Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. Baozun had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

